CAC CEO Francis K. Horton III, CAC Board President Anne Hicks and Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch offered their support at the Vintage Affair event. (CAC/Submitted)

More than $320,000 was raised through the 20th annual Vintage Affair fundraiser on Oct. 22 for the Community Assistance Center.

The “party with a purpose” held at Mercedes-Benz USA headquarters benefitted benefiting the CAC’s mission of preventing hunger and homelessness in Dunwoody and Sandy Springs. It featured an Oktoberfest theme, with German-style food and music, an online auction with hundreds of items and experiences, and a trip raffle, all

“This was one of our best parties yet,” Francis Horton, CEO of CAC, said in a press release. “Not only did our Vintage Affair guests have a great time, but we raised more money than in previous years – and at a critical time for our neighbors in need.”

The trombonist takes the lead for the Little German Band as entertainment in the Oktoberfest-themed Vintage Affair. (CAC/Submitted)

Proceeds from the Vintage Affair gala and auction go directly to CAC’s programs and operations budget. The CAC provides food, clothing, and financial assistance to neighbors facing a financial crisis, as well as additional services to get neighbors back on their feet. Demand for CAC’s services has increased by 31 percent when compared to assistance given in 2021.

“We could not have hosted this amazing event without the help of our community partners,” CAC Development Director Pam Jones said.

Presenting sponsor Mercedes-Benz USA donated the space for the event, helped with catering services, and contributed to the auction. Other local businesses, including Graphic Packaging International and Northside Hospital, helped make the night possible.

“The support given by these companies that care made Vintage Affair a success. Thank you to all our supporters, especially our Board of Directors and our Host Committee,” Jones said.

The 40 Host Committee members worked with CAC’s Board of Directors in soliciting or donating auction items, inviting friends and family to attend, and bidding in the online auction.

CAC will continue to raise funds for its human services programs on its website at www.ourcac.org. Vintage Affair will return in 2023 on the third weekend of October with a brand-new party theme but with the same mission – to raise funds to help neighbors in need.