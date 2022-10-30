“Claude Monet: The Immersive Experience” is making its North American debut at the Exhibition Hub Art Center, 5660 Buford Highway, in Doraville.

Doraville Mayor Joseph Geierman was on hand Friday to mark the opening with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“Claude Monet: The Immersive Experience” is a unique digital art event that harnesses the use of video mapping technology and 360-degree digital projection to bring more than 300 of Monet’s paintings and sketches to life.

Cast over a 20,000 square-foot, two-storey space, attendees can literally step into the classic artwork.

The experience also features a virtual reality offering where ticket holders can embark on a visually rich journey through Monet’s life, discovering the inspiration behind eight of his iconic works.

The event is wheelchair accessible and open to all ages. Attendees should expect the visit to take approximately an hour.

Time slots are available every half hour. For more information, click here.