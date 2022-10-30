In honor of Halloween, we couldn’t pass on sharing some scary and (sorry!) morbid podcasts to help you get your spook on.

💀 Nightmare Society focuses on true crime cases, true horror stories, and truly creepy encounters.

👻 If you don’t mind sleeping with the lights on at night, check out Haunted, which tells real-life ghost stories.

🏚️ Haunted Places shares stories from the world’s most haunted destinations.

🦇 Listen to creepy stories from people who encountered them directly on True Scary Story and be thankful they didn’t happen to you.

⚰️ If you’re looking for something a little lighter, and frequently educational, check out Mobituaries, as Mo Rocca shares obituaries of his favorite dearly departed people and things.