Courtesy APD

Atlanta Police announced Monday that a $12,000 reward is being offered for information on a shooting incident that left four people wounded near Atlanta University Center.

The shooting occurred Oct. 16 around 12:30 a.m. on James P. Brawley Drive. APD officers patrolling the area heard gunfire. Upon arrival, the officers found four people with gunshot wounds.

Three male victims – ages 18, 19, and 20 – were transported by ambulance to the hospital for further medical evaluation. A fourth female victim sustained a suspected graze and refused medical attention.

The preliminary investigation indicated that there was a large gathering of people listening to a DJ near the Robert W. Woodruff Atlanta University Center Library when gunfire rang out.

Surveillance footage from the area shows a large listening to a DJ near the AUC begin to flee as gunshots ring out. (Courtesy APD)

According to a press release from APD, the Atlanta University Center Consortium provided funding to increase the Crime Stoppers reward in this case to a total of $12,000.

Atlanta Police Investigators continue working to identify all suspects involved in this case. APD does have some surveillance footage from the area, which can be seen in the video above.

Anyone who was at the location during the shooting that may have any cellphone footage or knowledge of the incident should the Aggravated Assault Unit at (404) 546-4213. They can also submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477, online www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward.