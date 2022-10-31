Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, city officials, and local media cross the new bridge over South Fork Peachtree Creek on Cheshire Bridge Road. (Photo courtesy “Smilin'” Mark McKay’s Instagram)

After more than a year, the bridge over South Fork Peachtree Creek on Cheshire Bridge Road finally reopened to vehicles and pedestrians on Monday afternoon.

While work is still continuing on the bridge, one lane in each direction and a sidewalk are open, according to the Atlanta Department of Transportation. The bridge had to be demolished and rebuilt after a fire in August 2021.

The city acknowledged that the rebuilding of the bridge, which cost nearly $7 million, had taken longer than expected.

The closure of Cheshire Bridge between Woodland Avenue and Faulkner Road caused businesses to lose customers and inconvenienced residents.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens cut the ribbon and walked across the bridge, commenting that “being able to have two lanes of traffic will hopefully provide relief” for businesses along the corridor.

The complete rebuilding of the bridge could take until February, officials said.