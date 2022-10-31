New Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum speaks at this morning’s announcement.

Interim Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum has been named the city’s 26th top cop after a nationwide search.

Mayor Andre Dickens made the announcement that Schierbaum, who has been serving in an interim capacity following the retirement of Chief Rodney Bryant in June, would lead the force at a morning press conference.

Dickens said despite the national search, his administration had “come back home” to find the best candidate.

“Chief Schierbaum shares my vision for public safety in Atlanta,” Dickens said. “He has earned my trust, the respect of our community, and the support of the women and men of the Atlanta Police Department. A proponent of 21st Century Policing, Chief Schierbaum will continue building deep ties between the Atlanta police and the community they serve.”

Dickens said he and Schierbaum speak daily and praised the new chief’s use of data to help reduce crime in Atlanta.



“We have seen crime drop, significant arrests of gang leaders, and partnership with the community increase,” Dickens commented. “I thank Chief Schierbaum for his willingness to serve and look forward to continuing our partnership to continue building one safe city, with one bright future, together.”

Schierbaum, who has been with APD for 20 years, thanked the chiefs he has served under (Georgia Turner, Erika Shields, and Bryant) for guiding him during his career.

“I thank Mayor Dickens for the opportunity to serve this city and the incredible men and women of the Atlanta Police Department,” Schierbaum said. “Atlanta is the city I love, where I have made my home for the last 20 years. I can think of no greater privilege than to continue being able to serve the residents of this great city alongside the civilian and sworn personnel who serve in a Constitutional, committed, competent and compassionate manner every single day. We will continue to aggressively target gangs, drugs and illegal guns in our city, while also deepening the bonds of trust and service between the force and the community.”

Chief Schierbaum joined the Atlanta Police Department in 2002 after 10 years with the Johnson County, Illinois Sheriff’s Department. Chief Schierbaum graduated as valedictorian of the Atlanta Police Department Academy Class 180 and began his service as a Beat Officer in Zone 5 in Midtown.

Read Chief Schierbaum’s full bio here.