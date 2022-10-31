Lime is offering free rides on its shared e-scooters and e-bikes to and from the polls throughout early voting and on Election Day in Georgia.

The offer of two free rides up to 30 minutes each way to and from the polls started earlier this month and will continue up to and through Election Day, Tuesday, November 8th, 2022. Atlanta residents can use the promotional code LIMETOTHEPOLLS2022.

“We are proud to do our part to increase voter turnout in Atlanta this year by offering free rides to poll sites throughout the early voting period and on Election Day,” said Trisha Botty, Senior Manager of Government Relations at Lime.

This year, Lime to the Polls became a months-long campaign aimed at getting riders registered to vote, educating them on what elections are taking place and when, providing educational resources directly via the Lime platform, and offering free rides throughout early voting in all eligible US cities, in addition to Election Day.

“Lime to the Polls allows us at Lime to help voters get to their polling place on our e-scooters or connect them to public transportation options to make their trips a bit more convenient. Lime to the Polls has been hugely successful in the past and we’re excited to double down on it in Atlanta this year by including the early voting period,” Botty said.