One person is dead and two are in stable condition after a shooting in Brookhaven.

According to Brookhaven police, officers responded to a triple shooting in the 1500 block of North Druid Hills Road just before 4 a.m. on Oct. 30. Three people, who have not been identified, were shot.

One person died at the scene while the other two victims were taken to local trauma centers. According to police, those two are in stable condition.

Brookhaven Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Jacob Kissel said investigators are following up on leads, but did not provide any other information regarding any suspects.