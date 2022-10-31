The Georgia Alliance of Community Hospitals has awarded Piedmont Atlanta Hospital with the Large Hospital of the Year distinction.

The Hospital of the Year award is an annual distinction that recognizes member hospitals for their impact on individual patients, the health and wellness of Georgia residents, as well as the quality of life of their communities, according to the Alliance.

The Alliance says Piedmont Atlanta Hospital earned the award for its patient-centered care, clinical excellence, and service to the community.

“It is an honor to be selected Hospital of the Year,” said Patrick M. Battey, M.D., chief executive officer of Piedmont Atlanta. “Receiving this award speaks to our commitment to patient safety and satisfaction, and overall quality of care in Atlanta.”

A major reason why the Alliance recognized Piedmont Atlanta Hospital for the award was because of the hospital’s efforts in expanding services that were much-needed.

Amidst the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Piedmont Atlanta made a concerted effort to successfully open part of the 16-story Marcus Tower four months ahead of schedule. The hospital did this to ensure that more ICU beds would be available for anyone who needed it.

In addition, the Alliance recognized Piedmont Atlanta for opening its neuroscience ICU in late 2020, along with partnering with Lifelink to open up the first Lifelink Organ Recovery Center in Georgia last year.

“I am pleased to recognize the leadership and excellence shown by Piedmont Atlanta Hospital, not just battling COVID-19, but continuing to develop innovative services that keep the patient at the center of their mission,” said Monty Veazey, president of Georgia Alliance of Community Hospitals.