Atlanta Police are investigating the overnight shooting death of a man in West Midtown.

According to the police report, officers responded to 500 Bishop St. NW – the address for retail development Bishop Steel Works near Atlantic Station – in reference to a person shot. Bishop Steel Works is home to a number of recording studios.

Upon arrival, officers located a male victim who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Grady EMS responded and pronounced the male deceased at the scene.

This investigation remains active and ongoing at this time.

Collin Kelley

Collin Kelley has been the editor of Atlanta Intown for two decades and has been a journalist and freelance writer for 35 years. He’s also an award-winning poet and novelist.