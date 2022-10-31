Atlanta Police are investigating the overnight shooting death of a man in West Midtown.

According to the police report, officers responded to 500 Bishop St. NW – the address for retail development Bishop Steel Works near Atlantic Station – in reference to a person shot. Bishop Steel Works is home to a number of recording studios.

Upon arrival, officers located a male victim who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Grady EMS responded and pronounced the male deceased at the scene.

This investigation remains active and ongoing at this time.