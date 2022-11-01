Takeoff (Courtesy MTV)

Migos rapper Takeoff is dead after a shooting early Tuesday outside a bowling alley in Houston, Texas, according to a report from the Associated Press.

Takeoff — who was part of Migos along with Quavo and Offset — was 28. The award-winning Atlanta-based band formed in Lawrenceville, GA in 2008 and has scored four top 10 hits on Billboard Hot 100.

According to AP, Houston police responded shortly after 2:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting at 810 Billiards & Bowling, where dozens of people had gathered on a balcony outside of the bowling alley.

Other reports suggest that Takeoff, born Kirshnik Khari Ball, was playing dice when he was shot. Security guards heard the shooting, but did not see who did it, a police spokesperson said.

Two other people were injured and taken to hospitals in private vehicles, police said.