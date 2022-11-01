The U.S. leg of Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” was announced this morning – just days after the Grammy winner broke streaming, physical, and vinyl album sales around the world – including two shows at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Atlanta shows are scheduled for Friday, April 28, and Saturday, April 29, with special guests beabadoobee and Gracie Abrams. Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Nov. 18.

Fans can register here for presale powered by Verified Fan starting now through Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 11:59 p.m. Registered fans who receive a code will have exclusive access to purchase tickets starting at 10 a.m.

Falcons season ticket members will receive an email soon with more information regarding their exclusive presale.

In addition, an exclusive premium allocation of tickets has been set aside for Capital One cardholders, who will have priority access to purchase tickets on November 15 at 2 p.m. through Nov. 17 at 10 p.m. or while supplies last.

Taylor Swift last played MBS in 2018 on her sold-out “Reputation Tour” (you can read our review here).

This week, Swift broke a Billboard record by having 10 songs from her latest album, “Midnights,” holding the Top 10 spots on the Billboard Top 100 chart.

Fans are speculating on social media that “The Eras Tour” will be a greatest hits tour since imagery released this morning all 10 of her albums.