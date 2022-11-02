As the harvest season comes to a close, the local farmers market is celebrating with its annual fundraiser — a community feast.

“Folks can support our efforts by buying meal tickets, donating or bidding on the auction,” said the executive director of the Peachtree Road Farmers Market (PRFM), Nancy Qarmout in an email.

PRFM is inviting the public to enjoy seasonal fare from exceptional Atlanta chefs at its annual Sunday Supper on Nov. 13.

Prepared with ingredients from local farmers, the supper will be a take-home feast filled with the flavors of fall.

All proceeds from the event will be directed to the market’s initiatives, which include:

Increase access to fresh, local food

Enhance children’s programming and education

Develop food justice initiatives

Support market operations

“One of our biggest goals is to continue purchasing fresh fruits and veggies next season from our farmers each week to donate to the local food pantry, Intown Collaborative Ministries,” said Qarmount. “So far in just the last 11 weeks, we have spent over $8,400 and purchased over 3,000 pounds of fruits and veggies for our neighbors.”

Tickets for the event are $80 per person. They will be available for purchase from the Cathedral of St. Philip on Nov. 7 to Nov. 13.

As a bonus, the first 50 people to buy tickets will be entered to win $100 to spend at PRFM.

Along with the community dinner, the PRFM will also be running a virtual auction from Nov. 4 to 13. More than 150 items will be up for grabs — including farm tours, brewery and whiskey tasting, cooking classes and Braves tickets.

Finally, the PRFM will be rounding out the season with its Holiday Artist Market during the last four farmers markets of the season (Nov. 26, Dec. 3, Dec. 10, and Dec. 17). The market will feature creations from more than 20 local artists, as well as the 60 regular market vendors.

For more information, click here.