APD Chief Darin Schierbaum and Mayor Andre Dickens hand over the keys of a new patrol car to Senior Officer K. Bradshaw. (Courtesy APD)

Mayor Andre Dickens and Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum unveiled a new patrol car design as part of its take-home program announcement on Wednesday.

The new Ford Interceptors are black with red and blue stripes along the sides and back along withe the APD shield.

The design was created by students at the Savannah College of Art & Design as part of a 48-hour challenge last month. The red and blue lines represent the city’s six zones and come together to form the head of a phoenix, which is the city’s emblem.

Congratulations to Officer G. Sey of Zone 4 and Senior Patrol Officer K. Bradshaw of Zone 2 on being the first two officers to receive their cars from our Take-Home Car Program.

Beginning this month, Schierbaum said 40 patrol cars will be given to officers who live inside the city limits as part of its new take-home program.

Similar programs are being used as a recruitment incentive in other U.S. cities as well as to deter crime and create a more rapid response from officers.