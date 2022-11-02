David Lile will receive PALS first Leadership Legacy Award.

Pets Are Loving Support, Inc. (PALS) — a non-profit organization in Atlanta that offers pet care assistance to low-income citizens living with disability, critical illnesses, and the elderly — has announced that it will be presenting its first ever Leadership Legacy Award this November.

The inaugural award was started by PALS to recognize individuals who have contributed significant time and effort to the organization, as well as made a positive impact on the non-profit.

PALS says that the first-ever award will be presented to David Lile, a longtime supporter, former board chair, and local philanthropist.

PALS Board Chair Steve Parker said that selecting Lile as the recipient of the award was a clear-cut decision.

“The choice for this first-ever award was obvious to our board,” Parker said. “David Lile has been an integral part of PALS for many years and has delivered strong financial, reputational, and social performance. His compassion for the welfare of animals and Atlanta pet owners in need is tremendous. We are so proud and appreciative of Dave.”

PALS will be presenting the Leadership Legacy Award at the fourth annual Fur Ball Masquerade event, which raises funds to support the non-profit’s ongoing mission and services.

The theme of this year’s event is “The Wizard of Oz.” Attendees of the event are encouraged to dress festively and will receive a complimentary masquerade mask to wear.

The fundraising event will be offering live entertainment, a premium open bar, dancing, a silent auction and more, according to PALS.

The Fur Ball Masquerade will be taking place on Nov. 12, at the 26th floor of the Buckhead Club.

To learn more about the fundraising event or to purchase tickets, click here.