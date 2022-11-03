Kathyrn King, pastry chef at Aria and creator of Black Eyed Pearls.

Kathryn King, the long-time pastry chef for Aria, has started a new jewelry line called “Black Eyed Pearls.”

King, who is a metalsmith as well as a talented chef, was inspired to create her line by iconic southern food ingredients, according to a press release. The signature piece of the line is a sterling silver necklace made with black-eyed pea “beads.”

This is not King’s first foray into jewelry. She also has created Black Crow Metalwork pieces, which are influenced by her love of natural history, vessels, and gemstones. But with this line, King wanted to do something a bit different.

“I wanted to create something more accessible yet fun,” King said in the release. “Casting dried black-eyed peas in silver really brings out their beauty; it’s a very elegant transformation.”

King said she has always had a strong connection to the iconic southern dish.

“I grew up eating black-eyed peas, and they’re integral to Southern culinary traditions as a symbol of good luck and prosperity,” she said.

King’s Black Eyed Pearls necklaces will retail for $250, according to the release. King hopes to add other accessories, such as bracelets and earrings, to the line shortly. More information on the line can be found online.