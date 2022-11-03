The 11th annual “Sunday Supper South” is coming back to Atlanta Nov. 6, according to a press release.

Sunday Supper South | Photo Courtesy of Jamestown

The annual benefit helps raise funds for the James Beard Foundation, which helps support the individuals behind America’s food culture. This year’s dinner will take place at Ponce City Market and feature an all-female array of talent. From Chef Anne Quatrano of Bacchanalia to Pastry Chef Claudia Martinez of Miller Union, attendees will be able to sample a delicious spread from an amazing group of women.

This year’s menu will be vegetable-forward and incorporate produce from local farms such a White Oak Pastures, Riverview Farms, Woodland Gardens, Crystal Organic Farm, Sweet Grass Dairy, and more.

The night’s festivities will kick off at 5:30 p.m. with a cocktail reception at The Shed along the Atlanta BeltLine’s Eastside Trail. Drinks will be served from local mixologists, including Tiffanie Barriere of The Drinking Coach and Keyatta Mincey Parker of A Sip of Paradise Gardens. After the reception, guests will gather on Ponce City Market’s third floor Trestle for dinner.

Interested parties can buy tickets online. A full list of chefs can be found below.