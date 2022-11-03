On the Punk Foodie Underground Dining Calendar this weekend, you will find a total of 106 (and counting) underground dining events with 69 ITP and 37 OTP. You can also break down pop-ups by region: Decatur Area, Westend Area, West Midtown Area and Various ITP. For OTP, see East & Northeast, Way Northeast, West & Northwest & South.
Here are some recommendations.
- Three Days to Get Dumplings: Spend the weekend at @beerwildheaven in Avondale Estates with @gweilodumplings. He might bring along some glizzies if you’re lucky.
- Two Days to Get Punk Korean: @tko_thekorean1 continues popping up ahead of the opening of his brick and mortar (he swears it’s coming soon!). He’s at @eventidebrewing on Friday and Sunday.
- Vinetta Does Buckhead: the dynamic duo @vinettaatl head to the @ptreefarmersmkt on Saturday morning with a killer menu. While you’re there, support the great work that the market does.
- Japanese Peaches Brunch: We’ve missed @peaches.atl, but he’s back at @ginya_izakaya_atlanta on Saturday, this time for breakfast, including one of our faves, okonomiyaki.
- The Jerk Is Back: @atljerkking brings the best Jerk meats in Atlanta to @boggssocial in the West End on Friday and Saturday including beautiful looking Jerk lamb
- Heavy Metal Burgers: @godtohatl brings a heavy metal attitude to burgers and dogs at @sabbathbrewing in Decatur this Saturday.
- Mantou Sando: NJ meets Taiwan with @itsmightyhans breakfast sandwich with a mantou bun, scrambled eggs and pork floss which he’ll be serving at @fullcommissionatl on Sunday morning. Read more about the sandwich on Side Dish from @roughdraftatl (and subscribe!)
- O4W, New Face: @soupbelly_atl gathers a gang for one last market at @amanoatl on Sunday, including a new face on the scene, @ricascarnitasatl.
- Last Tiangge Market of the Year: @kamayan_atl is hosting their final Tiangge market of the year Sunday in BuHi with baked goods from @hapag.atl and @manalosbakery.
- Coffyns at Oakland Cemetery: Join a Día de Muertos celebration with @coffynpyes at @oaklandcemetery
And what are we looking forward to next week? @lomassupperclub debuts their cocktail and supper club pop-up at @petitchouatl. That Hot Chicken Sandwich tho…
THE DEETS
FRIDAY
Avondale Estates: Gweilo Dumplings
4:00pm – 9:00pm | Wild Heaven Beer
Grant park: TKO (Korean comfort food)
4:00pm – 10:00pm | Eventide Brewing
West End: Jimmie’s Jerk Chicken
5:00pm – 10:00pm | Boggs Social & Supply
SATURDAY
Buckhead: Vinetta (elevated comfort food)
8:30am – 12:00pm | Peachtree Road Farmers Market
Berkeley Heights: Peaches Popup (Japanese)
11:00am – 2:30pm | Ginya Izakaya
Avondale Estates: Gweilo Dumplings
12:00pm – 7:00pm | Wild Heaven Beer
BuHi: Tiangge with KAMAYAN ATLANTA (Filipino) + HAPAG & Manalos (baked goods)
12:00pm – 4:00pm | Kamayan ATL – Filipino Restaurant & Catering
West End: Jimmie’s Jerk Chicken
4:00pm – 9:00pm | Boggs Social & Supply
EAV: Gödtoh (goth Hot Dogs & Burgers)
6:00pm | Sabbath Brewing
SUNDAY
Grant Park: Mighty Hans (Taiwanese-American Brunch))
10:00am – 1:00pm | Full Commission
11:00am – 3:00pm | a mano
Oakland: Día de Muertos with Coffyn Pyes (comfort food)
12:00pm – 5:00pm | Oakland Cemetery
Grant park: TKO (Korean comfort food)
12:00pm | Eventide Brewing
Avondale Estates: Gweilo Dumplings
1:00pm – 5:30pm | Wild Heaven Beer