Gödtoh brings heavy metal burgers and dogs to Sabbath on Saturday.



On the Punk Foodie Underground Dining Calendar this weekend, you will find a total of 106 (and counting) underground dining events with 69 ITP and 37 OTP. You can also break down pop-ups by region: Decatur Area, Westend Area, West Midtown Area and Various ITP. For OTP, see East & Northeast, Way Northeast, West & Northwest & South.

Here are some recommendations.

And what are we looking forward to next week? @lomassupperclub debuts their cocktail and supper club pop-up at @petitchouatl. That Hot Chicken Sandwich tho…

THE DEETS

FRIDAY

Avondale Estates: Gweilo Dumplings

4:00pm – 9:00pm | Wild Heaven Beer

Grant park: TKO (Korean comfort food)

4:00pm – 10:00pm | Eventide Brewing

West End: Jimmie’s Jerk Chicken

5:00pm – 10:00pm | Boggs Social & Supply

SATURDAY

Buckhead: Vinetta (elevated comfort food)

8:30am – 12:00pm | Peachtree Road Farmers Market

Berkeley Heights: Peaches Popup (Japanese)

11:00am – 2:30pm | Ginya Izakaya

Avondale Estates: Gweilo Dumplings

12:00pm – 7:00pm | Wild Heaven Beer

BuHi: Tiangge with KAMAYAN ATLANTA (Filipino) + HAPAG & Manalos (baked goods)

12:00pm – 4:00pm | Kamayan ATL – Filipino Restaurant & Catering

West End: Jimmie’s Jerk Chicken

4:00pm – 9:00pm | Boggs Social & Supply

EAV: Gödtoh (goth Hot Dogs & Burgers)

6:00pm | Sabbath Brewing

SUNDAY

Grant Park: Mighty Hans (Taiwanese-American Brunch))

10:00am – 1:00pm | Full Commission

O4W: O4W Block Party

11:00am – 3:00pm | a mano

Oakland: Día de Muertos with Coffyn Pyes (comfort food)

12:00pm – 5:00pm | Oakland Cemetery

Grant park: TKO (Korean comfort food)

12:00pm | Eventide Brewing

Avondale Estates: Gweilo Dumplings

1:00pm – 5:30pm | Wild Heaven Beer