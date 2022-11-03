A traffic impact study related to the extension of the streetcar to the Atlanta BeltLine will close a busy Old Fourth Ward and Inman Park street for a week beginning Monday, Nov. 7.

Irwin Street/Lake Avenue at the Atlanta BeltLine between Krog Street and Auburn Avenue/Sampson Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from Nov. 7 to 13 for the study being conducted by the City of Atlanta’s Department of Transportation (ATLDOT) and Atlanta BeltLine, Inc. (ABI).

The closing of the street also times with necessary utility work related to the Krog Junction office building project.

BeltLine access will remain open throughout the week and the sidewalk on the north side of Irwin Street (in front of Jake’s Ice Cream) will remain open to ensure BeltLine access.

The study will allow the project team to collect traffic data to inform design decisions for the Streetcar East Extension project. It will also allow the community to provide feedback on the road closure. To provide your feedback, take the survey at www.streetcareast.com when the closure begins.

Led by MARTA, in coordination with ABI and the City of Atlanta, the Streetcar East Extension project is the first expansion of the existing Downtown streetcar, which opened in late 2014.

The streetcar would run along Edgewood Avenue to the Atlanta BeltLine at Irwin Street and up the Eastside Trail corridor to Ponce de Leon Avenue.