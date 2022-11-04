About 50 people attended a recent town hall at the Little Five Points Community Center to discuss ways to stop the planned Atlanta public safety training center, what they call “Cop City.” (Dyana Bagby)

“Stop Cop City!” shouted Kamau Franklin, standing in front of dozens of people who recently packed into the Little Five Points Community Center.

“Stop Cop City!” the crowd chanted back.

The roughly 50 people who packed into the community center on Oct. 25 want to stop construction of Atlanta’s controversial plan to build a $90 million public safety training center for its police and fire departments. They are part of a larger, diverse coalition that include environmentalists, activists against police brutality, residents living near the planned training center and anti-racism groups.

“We are building movement, we are a continuing movement,” said Franklin, who is founder of Atlanta’s Community Movement Builders, a Black-led collective that organizes against issues such as ending police violence and gentrification.

“But the real work begins when we start talking to each other and develop our plans and ideas and the work that we want to do to defeat ‘Cop City,'” Franklin said.

Kamau Franklin of Community Movement Builders led a recent “Stop Cop City” town hall in Little Five Points.

The Atlanta training center is dubbed “Cop City” by opponents because it would include a “mock village,” similar to what is used at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth County.

The City Council approved last year building the training center on 85-acres of city-owned land in the South River Forest, despite heavy opposition. The city-owned property sits off Key Road in South DeKalb County on what was once a prison farm.

Approval of the training center came amid a citywide rise in violent crime. It also followed Black Lives Matter protests in 2020 about racial justice and controversial police killings, including the killing of George Floyd and then the shooting of Rayshard Brooks by Atlanta Police officers. Brooks’ killing resulted in the resignation of former Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields and low morale within the APD.

The nonprofit Atlanta Police Foundation said a training center would improve police morale and help lower spikes in crime. But opponents say the training center is intended to appease corporations and wealthy residents in Buckhead who are worried about crime impacting their businesses and property.

“We know that the idea of ‘Cop City’ came about after the George Floyd protests,” Franklin said at the town hall. “The city put it really high on the agenda when they decided that there was a mass movement against police brutality.

“We understand that obviously it will be a training ground for the police tactics that will bring harm to our community, especially Black and brown people,” he said.

“Forest defenders” have camped in on the site where the training center is to be built to thwart construction. Contractors hired to build the center have been targeted in Atlanta and other states with vandalism. APD have arrested some of those protesters.

Federal and state authorities are investigating some of protesters actions of what have called “domestic terrorism.”

An illustration of the Atlanta public safety training facility from an August 2022 report by the Atlanta Police Foundation.

“They’re okay with cutting down the forest, but they tell us don’t build a camp?” Franklin said. “We have to continue to fight.”

The Atlanta Police Foundation is raising $60 million in private and corporate donations to build the training center. The remaining $30 million will be covered by city taxpayers.

“We have to keep coming together to fight ‘Cop City’ because it’s an insult to us as Atlantans,” said Leila Flores, another “Stop Cop City” organizer.

“It’s a means of controlling us,” she said.