Mayor John Ernst, along with Councilmembers Madeleine Simmons and Linley Jones, at the grand opening for LOOK Dine-In Cinemas in Brookhaven.

LOOK Dine-In Cinema opened at 1004 Town Boulevard on Nov. 3 replacing the similar CinéBistro, which closed after nearly 10 years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When the old place shut down, it really did leave a hole,” said Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst at the opening ceremony for the theater. “Thank you so much for doing this.”

The new cinema offers seven theaters with luxury seating, where moviegoers can order from a menu that includes cocktails, sushi, pizza, and of course, popcorn. This is LOOK’s first cinema in the metro Atlanta area and its 11th location overall.

“We are thrilled that LOOK has come here,” said Alan Goodman, president of the Brookhaven Chamber of Commerce.

The new cinema will have longer operating hours than CinéBistro and will show movies appropriate for kids and families. LOOK Cinema CMO James Meredith said he hopes the new theater will become an integral part of the community, whether residents are visiting to see a movie, eat dinner, or just hang out.

“Tell your friends and family that they can come at any time,” Meredith said. “They don’t necessarily need to see a movie.”