I’m writing to share that we have made the decision to suspend posting our content on Twitter and have removed Twitter share buttons from our website and newsletters. Twitter does not have a material impact on our business, and I am aware that our decision will not make a dent in theirs.

But we can’t in good conscience continue to provide content (free or not) to a platform whose leadership seems dedicated to creating chaos and eroding civil discourse.

This move is not about a tiny, independent media company in Atlanta going to war with the world’s richest man; rather, it’s one small way that we can continue to provide non-sensational, reliable community journalism without supporting an ecosystem that so blatantly gives oxygen to antisemitism, racism, misogyny, homophobia, and disinformation.

We hope you will engage with our content by subscribing to our newsletters, bookmarking our website, and participating in a conversation with us on Instagram, our Intown and Reporter Facebook pages, and LinkedIn.