Plaza Fiesta has a new owner.

The popular Latino shopping center, located at 4166 Buford Highway, has been sold to a Charlotte-based real estate firm called Asana Partners, as first reported by the Atlanta Business Chronicle.

The shopping center was previously owned by Sarofim Realty Advisors, and DeKalb County property records still show Sarofim as the owner at the time of this publication. The commercial real estate firm CBRE Atlanta represented Sarofim in the sale.

“We have been huge fans and patrons of Plaza Fiesta for many years and watched it thrive under thoughtful ownership and management,” said Kevin Hurley, a senior vice president with CBRE in a press release to the Atlanta Journal Constitution. “We are thrilled to have found a new sponsor that will continue to be a great steward of such a special property.”

CBRE and Asana Partners, which also operates popular Krog Street Market in Inman Park, did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Reporter Newspapers.