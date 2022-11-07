Nathaniel Brown, who lives in the Palmer House building on Peachtree Place, is excited to bring his standard poodle Baklava to the new dog park to play with other Midtown dogs. You might recognize Baklava from Joel McHale’ cooking show and advertisements from Christian Dior. (Courtesy Midtown Alliance)

Midtown Alliance will open a new dog park on Nov. 12 at the intersection of 10th and Peachtree streets.

The doggy spot will be part of a the renovated 10th Street Park, which will be divided into three outdoor “rooms.” One is a flexible space for outdoor games and other activities such as live music. The middle space contains turf and an illuminated sculpture by Vondom that will double as a play area for kids.

The third space is a 7,500-square-foot fenced dog park with boulders that can be used as benches for people or perches for dogs.

This project is 100% funded by the Midtown Improvement District and is the result of a longstanding partnership with the Dewberry Foundation, which leases the space to Midtown Alliance for $1 a year.

Midtown residents and their pooches are invited to the opening of the park on Nov. 12 with a TAILgate Party Humans and pups are encouraged to wear their finest fall sweaters or rep their favorite sports teams.

There will be games, a fall-themed photo booth, music, swag giveaways, and food and drinks available for purchase. Get more details and RSVP here.