Midtown Alliance will open a new dog park on Nov. 12 at the intersection of 10th and Peachtree streets.
The doggy spot will be part of a the renovated 10th Street Park, which will be divided into three outdoor “rooms.” One is a flexible space for outdoor games and other activities such as live music. The middle space contains turf and an illuminated sculpture by Vondom that will double as a play area for kids.
The third space is a 7,500-square-foot fenced dog park with boulders that can be used as benches for people or perches for dogs.
This project is 100% funded by the Midtown Improvement District and is the result of a longstanding partnership with the Dewberry Foundation, which leases the space to Midtown Alliance for $1 a year.
Midtown residents and their pooches are invited to the opening of the park on Nov. 12 with a TAILgate Party Humans and pups are encouraged to wear their finest fall sweaters or rep their favorite sports teams.
There will be games, a fall-themed photo booth, music, swag giveaways, and food and drinks available for purchase. Get more details and RSVP here.