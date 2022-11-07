A record-setting 350 participants raised $100,000 for lung cancer awareness during the Lung Force 5K event on Nov. 5 in Dunwoody’s Brook Run Park.

“We were very excited to host this year’s Lung Force Run/Walk at Brook Run Park as it provided a colorful fall backdrop to a morning filled with memorable moments of joy and hope for all of our participants, especially our Lung Force Heroes,” said Michele Howell, executive director for the American Lung Association for Georgia.

The association uses funds for various initiatives, including:

Lung cancer research

Raising awareness for lung cancer screening

Helping people quit smoking

Providing resources to people with lung cancer

The 5K event kicks off National Lung Cancer Awareness Month.

According to the Association, in 2022, 7,700 people in Georgia will be diagnosed with lung cancer and 4,180 will succumb to the disease.

The association says greater awareness is key to securing research funding and increasing screening.

Sponsors for the event include Northside Hospital Cancer, Piedmont Cancer Institute, Wellstar, AstraZeneca, and Amerigroup.

“Thank you to all our participants, volunteers, and sponsors who came together to make a difference in the lives of people facing lung disease and lung cancer,” said Howell.

For more information and to donate, click here.