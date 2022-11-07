Whether it’s Collier Heights, West End, Buckhead, or beyond, Atlanta is where poets, thespians, and artists congregate and create. We’ll use this space to catch up with a few for a few…some you’ll know, some you’ll meet.

Bobby Thornton’s keen eye and use of light and shadow shape images into art. His photography has been published in The Macon Telegraph, Upscale Magazine, and shown at the Hammonds House Museum, amongst others. He’s lived in Atlanta for over 20 years, and his favorite hangout spots include America’s Mart, Downtown Atlanta, and Atlantic Station.

What is your earliest memory of wanting to be an artist; when did you first feel it?

My mother purchased a Chinon 8mm movie camera when I was in the sixth grade. Capturing life, my friends, and nature at the rate of 24 frames per second was an awakening. I felt it then become a part of my creative soul.

What does art mean to you in this post-pandemic world?

Photography offered me a lifeline to recover from the fear it produced. Art helped me reemerge post-pandemic. During the height of it, I was scared to be around other people; but my work – how I express myself – is about people and the human connection. Now I’m, again, inspired.

Thinking about your body of work, which collection of photos would you consider your artistic legacy?

Actually, a current project I’m working on, a coffee table book featuring West African artist Kader Boly, is something I’m really excited about. We met in 2017 when I first photographed him. In 2020, he invited me to visit his homeland, Burkina Faso. I was finally able to travel there a few months ago. He shared stories about his work: bronze-making, paintings, and drawings, as well as community projects he’s devoted to. This project, a collection of his art and my photos, will culminate in my vision of expression.

How has Atlanta inspired you?

My city has influenced, educated, and informed me and my family’s traditions, from its music, cuisine, and art scene to the film and entertainment industry. Atlanta’s weather, landscape, diversity of culture, and people all shape my images. I love Atlanta and have enjoyed watching it grow.

What question haven’t I asked that you’d like to answer?

What type of photography do I specialize in? My photography embodies multiple genres. Right now, I’m focused on taking great pictures that tell captivating stories without limit.