Engage with a slime wall at the Institute starting Nov. 18. Credit: Supplied photo.

Tickets are now on sale for the Sloomoo Institute, a new multi-sensory playground that allows visitors to indulge in a world of slime.

The Sloomoo Institute will open the doors to its new Atlanta location on Nov. 18.

In this all ages play station, visitors can engage with dozens of vats of slime, play with a slime wall, walk on a 350-gallon “lake” of slime and even stand under Sloomoo Falls – a waterfall of slime.

A do-it-yourself bar allows visitors to make their own slime, selecting from 40 colors, 150 charms and 60 different scents.

The Institute will also offer soundscapes, scent exploration and Augmented Reality experiences.

It is located at 3637 Peachtree Rd. NE, Suite D on the lower level adjacent to Nova Sushi. The venue will be open Thursday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Created with hand-crafted slime, the Sloomoo Institute is sure to delight your senses.