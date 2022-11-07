Courtesy Google Maps

Three students were injured after a car crashed through a wall at Ivy Preparatory Academy for Girls in Kirkwood this morning.

According to a statement from the charter school, the incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. after the car went into a classroom injuring the driver and three students.

The students were transported to Children’s Hospital at Egleston with non-life threatening injuries, while the driver was also transported to a hospital without serious injury.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

“This is unimaginable,” said Dr. Charcia Nichols, Head of Schools at Ivy Preparatory Academy. “My thoughts are with the students, families and staff who were directly impacted as well as the entire Ivy Prep community.”

A hotline is being established for families who have questions and crisis counselors are available for students. The school will operate on a virtual schedule for the remainder of the week while repairs are made. In-person learning is scheduled to resume on Nov. 14.