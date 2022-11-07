Vonlane, a luxury coach service, will launch in Atlanta on Nov. 4.

Vonlane’s new coach service is now running from Atlanta to Nashville.

Vonlane, a Dallas-based luxury bus service, will run from the Grand Hyatt Buckhead in Atlanta to the Omni Hotel in Nashville. This is the bus service’s first expansion outside of Texas.

“It’s the center of commerce in the southeast. It has great entertainment options, it has great professional athletic options, it has great collegiate football options,” said Vonlane CEO Alex Danza about the decision to expand into Atlanta. “Atlanta makes a lot of sense. I kind of liken it to Dallas or Houston, which have been very very successful for us.”

When deciding what city to pair with Atlanta, Danza said Nashville was a natural choice.

“It’s another great destination with great options for entertainment, business, and leisure,” he said.

When it comes to long trips, airline travel is necessary. But for shorter trips, like going from Atlanta to Nashville, Danza said Vonlane provides a more comfortable alternative. He said with longer security lines, it doesn’t make sense to take all the time needed to go to the airport if you’re only going to be in the air a little over an hour. Driving yourself is another option, but one that comes with its own setbacks.

“Your alternative then is to drive your own car, and that’s just exhausting,” Danza said. “It’s not fun to do that, it kind of takes the fun out of your road trip.”

According to its website, Vonlane coaches contain 22 first-class level seats, all served by one attendant. Passengers can enjoy complimentary snacks and drinks, meals at certain times of day on certain trips, and complimentary WiFi.

“It allows business travelers to be very productive,” Danza said about the WiFi service. “Leisure travelers, they’re streaming Netflix or whatever they want to watch, and they’re relaxing.”

Danze did not say if Vonlane had plans to expand to other trips from Atlanta in the future, but said that Charlotte, Birmingham, and Savannah might be options down the road.

“When we start in a new market like this, we want to see that it’s accepted on this first route, and then as we build up the ridership we will expand to other destinations from this hub,” he said.

Vonlane is starting with three departures a day from one hotel to the other, but Danza said he is optimistic about the success of the coach in the city.

“We’re patient. We’ve done this a number of times now.” he said. “We kind of have a game plan and at this point, I would say with just the first month of bookings leading up to today’s launch, we’re very pleased with what we’ve seen so far.”