With 2.4 million early votes and hotly contested races for governor and senator, Election Day is sure to produce some fireworks and surprises in Georgia.

In partnership with Newspack, Reporter Newspapers and Atlanta Intown will be providing real-time election results after the polls close on Nov. 8.

Our team of journalists will also be providing live coverage throughout the day right here, so be sure to check back to this live blog throughout the day.

4:30 a.m.

Polls don’t open for a few more hours, but here’s a bit of news you might have missed overnight. A group of Cobb County residents filed suit after it was revealed the elections office goofed and didn’t mail out more than 1,000 absentee ballots. A Cobb County Superior Court judge issued an emergency ruling late Monday to ensure that Cobb County voters who had requested absentee ballots – but not yet received them – can still vote. The ballots are being overnight delivered and have to be postmarked by 7 p.m. tonight and received by Nov. 14. You can read the court order here.