Katie Gregory (FCS)

The Fulton County Schools (FCS) Board appointed Katherine “Katie” Gregory to fill the District 3 board seat left vacant by the resignation of Gail Dean.

Gregory has been serving as the chair of the Hapeville Elementary School Governance Council. The FCS Board appointed her to the seat, which represents parts of Sandy Springs and cities south of Atlanta, during their Nov. 8 work session.

“It is an honor to be selected for this role. I look forward to representing the schools and the strong diversity in District 3,” Gregory said in a news release from FCS. “I am excited about bringing their voices to the board table.”

Gregory won’t actually join the FCB Board until January 2023, with her term starting at the same time as newly elected board members Kristin McCabe, Michelle Morancie and Lillie Pozatek, the FCS release said.

School Governance Councils provide parents, school staff, and community members with a leadership role in the management of the school, according to the FCS website. It represents the community and the school but operates under the control and management of the Board of Education.

Gail Dean announced her resignation from the FCS Board in September.

“We spoke with some very intelligent and passionate people who were all willing to put themselves out for public service. And for those of you who were not selected, we hope you will stay engaged in the school district and in your communities,” FCS Board President Julia Bernath said.

“This district is one unique district that is split between Sandy Springs Hapeville College Park and East Point and you have the unique pleasure of serving all four areas. So that means that you will be very busy as you continue to navigate the waters between all of your schools because all of them are unique and they are looking forward to having you on board,” FCS Board member Kimberly Dove said.

Dean announced her resignation from the board effective Oct. 31, a few months shy of half her four-year term. Gregory was appointed to fill the unexpired term, which ends Dec. 31, 2024.

Gregory helped reinstate Hapeville Elementary’s PTA after it became inactive. She also served the community on Hapeville Main Street’s Board of Directors and is a member of Tri-Cities Church in East Point.

Gregory is a graduate of the University of Alabama with a chemical engineering degree and serves as vice president of McGuireWoods Consulting in Atlanta. In this position, she works in government affairs at the state and local levels and provides support on environmental policy and climate change issues. At the Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) she was a manager in the Land Protection Branch, with a focus on air protection.