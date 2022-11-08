Takeoff

A public memorial service for slain Atlanta rapper Takeoff is set for Friday, Nov. 11 at noon at State Farm Arena.

Free tickets are available only to Georgia residents starting today, Nov. 8, at 2 p.m. via Ticketmaster. Fans can secure a maximum of two tickets, which will be non-transferrable and parties must enter the venue together.

All guests are strongly encouraged to arrive early with doors opening at 11 a.m. State Farm Arena will offer free parking for ticketed guests in the Ruby Lot (100 Baker Street Extension, Atlanta, GA, 30303) until the lot is full. This is a limited-capacity event, and it is recommended that fans who do not secure tickets to not come to the arena.

There will be a strict no photo and video policy. All devices will be checked with Yondr bags prior to entering the arena.

Takeoff, who was born Kirsnick Khari Ball, was co-founder of Migos, formed in Lawrenceville, GA in 2008. The group scored four top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100.

Takeoff was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas on Nov. 1. Police are still searching for the gunman.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers or gifts that donations should be made to The Rocket Foundation which was recently established to support programs that are saving lives through proven, community-based solutions to prevent gun violence. Donations can be made at: www.rocket-foundation.org

No gifts or items will be permitted to be left at or near the venue.

For more information, visit statefarmarena.com/TakeoffCelebrationOfLife.