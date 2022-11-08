The Atlanta History Center will host the eighth annual Veterans Day Ceremony on Nov. 11.

Major General Bret C. Larson, Commander of the 22nd Air Force at Dobbins Air Reserve Base will be the event’s keynote speaker.

Hosted by Veterans Park and Atlanta Vietnam Veterans Business Association (AVVBA), the ceremony is free and open to the public.

In addition to the keynote speaker, the event will also feature musical performances from the 116th Army National Guard Band, tenor soloist Timothy Miller and bagpiper Wayne Coleman.

Former AVVBA president, Army veteran and West Point graduate Vincent C. Corica will serve as master of ceremonies. Mary Lou Austin with USO Georgia will lead the Pledge of Allegiance.

In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will move to Woodruff Auditorium in McElreath Hall at Atlanta History Center.

Community members can also enjoy refreshments at Tree Table, a large communal table within the entrance gardens of Goizueta Gardens at the center, following the ceremony.

Sponsored by Regions Bank, event attendees will receive complimentary admission to Atlanta History Center for the day.

The Atlanta History Center is located at 130 West Paces Ferry Road NW in Atlanta. Advance reservations are appreciated, but not required. For more information or to register, click here.