This month, a local nonprofit is distributing 1,500 backpacks full of essential goods to Atlanta’s homeless community.

“Thanks to the generous support of our volunteer groups, 1,500 backpacks will find their way to those experiencing homelessness over the coming months,” said the Backpack Project (TBP) chief executive Christopher Rosselot.

Launched in 2015, TBP is a nonprofit that assembles and hand delivers backpacks filled with essential supplies to homeless populations across the state.

TBP will be hosting the fifth annual Homeless Heroes Day on Nov. 18 at the Westside Cultural Arts Center in downtown Atlanta.

“Homeless Heroes Day is joyful, and that joy is found in the small moments, whether it’s volunteers learning from service partners at on-site distributions, or coworkers bonding over packing cold-weather clothing,” said Rosselot.

The event will bring together local nonprofits, volunteers, and corporate sponsors to assemble and distribute 1,500 backpacks.

A number of local companies will supply 150 employee volunteers for the event. Participating companies include QTS Data Centers, State Farm, U.S. Health Advisors, L3Harris, Protiviti, and Google, among others.

Volunteers will connect with several nonprofits to assist with the distribution. Participating nonprofits include:

The Veterans’ Empowerment Organization

The Gateway Center

Nicholas House

Salvation Army of Metro Atlanta

The Evolution Center

Each backpack includes over 30 items of food, clothing, and toiletries. The items have been selected through TBP research surveys and focus groups with homeless clients.

TBP operates throughout the state of Georgia with a focus on Athens, Atlanta, Augusta, and Savannah. In 2021, the organization will distribute its 10,000 backpacks. Homeless Heroes Day is one of the organization’s highest-impact days in the Atlanta area. For more information, click here.