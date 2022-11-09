Dancers compete at the Stone Mountain Powwow on Nov. 5, 2022. Photos by Isadora Pennington.

This past weekend, the grounds of Stone Mountain were transformed by a dizzying array of whirling feathers, jingling bells, chants, and revelry. The Native American Festival and Pow Wow offered a two-day celebration of Native American culture and artistry. An inter-tribal drum and dance competition was the star of the show, with viewers crowding around and hoping to catch a glimpse of these colorful and energetic performers. The event also featured authentic craft demonstrations, a robust artist market, primitive skill lessons, and storytelling.

I attended the event to capture some photographs. One dancer, Amanda Martinez, will be featured next week in the days leading up to her performance at The First Voices Festival, Little Five Points’ inaugural powwow. Enjoy!

