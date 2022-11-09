The Brookhaven City Council has again deferred its decision on a rezoning application that would allow St. Martin’s Episcopal School to build new athletic facilities.

The council voted to defer the decision at its Nov. 8 meeting, just a few weeks after it deferred the decision at its Oct. 25 meeting. A spokesperson did not respond to questions about why the council deferred in time for publication. At the Oct. 25 meeting, one resident who spoke during public comment said they had concerns about holding the hearing for the rezoning on Nov. 8 because it was election day.

This rezoning application has been a contentious issue for some residents. St. Martin’s is looking to rezone a roughly 7.2-acre tract of land along Osborne Road, historically known as Morrison Farms. The Brookhaven Planning Commission recommended approval of the application by a vote of 3-2 at its Oct. 5 meeting. At that same meeting, multiple residents spoke in opposition to the application, citing concerns about noise levels, the impact on their property values, and increased activity in the area that might disrupt its residential character.

An online petition has also begun circulating against the rezoning application.

Councilmember Madeleine Simmons thanked residents for their outreach about the application.

“I wanted to thank all of the community members who have been continuing to reach out to me to talk with me about the potential rezoning of the Morrison Farms that we’ll be hearing at the Nov. 29 council meeting,” Simmons said. “Please continue to reach out to us.”

The application is expected to be viewed at the council’s Nov. 29 meeting.