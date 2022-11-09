Dunwoody’s Veterans Day Ceremony will have representation from all generations at this year’s event on Nov. 11 at Brook Run Park.

The ceremony, which will begin at 10 a.m., will be held rain or shine at the veterans memorial building near the front of the park at 4770 N. Peachtree Road.

“We continue to improve our Veterans Day ceremonies by including participants of all ages and walks of life,” Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch said. “I’m thrilled that we can share the experiences and accomplishments of our long-serving veterans with those of our future leaders.”

Retired U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Tilghman Payne, who will be the keynote speaker, spent more than 30 years in posts around the world, and was highly decorated during his years of service. Payne is now focused on building our next generation of leaders.

Local students will play an important role in the ceremony. The Dunwoody High School Air Force JROTC will present the colors. The Dunwoody High School chorus, band and orchestra ensemble will perform the National Anthem and God Bless America.

Dunwoody Council Member Joe Seconder, himself a retired Army major, will lead the Pledge of Allegiance. The master of ceremonies will be Dunwoody Police Deputy Chief Mike Carlson, Georgia National Guard Captain (Retired). Dr. Allen Jackson, Senior Pastor of Dunwoody United Baptist Church, will give the invocation during this rain-or-shine event.

“Our Veterans Day Ceremony is an important Dunwoody tradition,” said Dunwoody Mayor Pro Tem John Heneghan, who will give a welcome during the ceremony. “We look forward to the opportunity to express our gratitude to the brave men and women who have sacrificed to defend our country and protect our freedoms.”