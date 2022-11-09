Betsy Holland

Betsy Holland easily defeated Republican challenger John Bailey to hold on to seat as state representative for District 54, which includes most of Buckhead and Brookhaven.

Unofficial totals from the Secretary of State’s Office shows Holland garnering nearly 58% of the vote.

State Rep. Shea Roberts, a Democrat, also was reelected. She will return to the Gold Dome to represent House District 52, which includes Buckhead, after defeating Wendy Ahrenkiel with more than 60% of the vote.

In the open race for state Senate District 6, Jason Esteves beat Fred Glass with nearly 57% of the vote to keep the seat in Democratic hands. State Sen. Jen Jordan decided not to seek reelection for the seat that includes Sandy Springs and Buckhead to run for Attorney General. She lost to incumbent Chris Carr.

Democrat Inga Willis handily beat Republican Sam Lenaeus for the state House District 55 seat with more than 78% of the vote. This seat includes parts of Buckhead.