Josh McLaurin, center, attended a recent town hall meeting on Fulton County’s Local Option Sales Tax while out on the campaign trail for the District 14 Ga. Senate seat. (Bob Pepalis)

Josh McLaurin claimed victory over Republican Liz Hausmann in the District 14 Georgia Senate race in the Tuesday’s midterm election.

The Democrat received 41,303 votes (54.6%) to Republican Liz Hausmann’s 34,234 votes in unofficial returns from the Georgia Secretary of State’s office. The district represents part of Fulton County.

Advanced voting accounted for 50,679 of the votes cast in the contest, with another 4,432 absentee by mail ballots. On election day, 20,426 voters in the district cast ballots.

McLaurin is in the final months of his term in the Georgia House of Representatives for District 51. Hausmann’s term on the Fulton County Schools Board of Education also ends this year.

Another Democrat, Jason Esteves, leads his Republican opponent Fred Glass in the state Senate District 6 election. Esteves had 44,946 votes (56.6%), with Glass receiving 34,523 votes. The district represents parts of Fulton and Cobb counties.

Esther Panitch defeated Peter Korman in the Georgia House District 51 contest. The Democrat received 12,574 votes (55.8%) to the Republican’s 10,106 votes. The district represents part of Fulton County.

Democrat Shea Roberts retains her seat in the statehouse for District 52. She received 14,067 votes (60.5%) to Republican Wendy Ahrenkiel’s 9,178 votes. This district represents parts of DeKalb and Fulton counties.

Republican Deborah Silcox won a seat in the state House of Representatives for District 53 in unofficial returns. She collected 15,155 votes (52.6%) to Democrat Kelly Coffman’s 13,699 votes. The district represents part of Fulton County.