If you’re a fan of the “Star Wars” saga, then a new memorabilia exhibition opening in Doraville this weekend is right up your galaxy.

“The Fans Strike Back: The Largest Star Wars Fan Exhibition” will feature the largest private collection of official “Star Wars” items assembled by fans and collectors from around the world.

This exhibition opens Nov. 11 alongside “Claude Monet: The Immersive Experience” at the brand-new, 50,000-square-foot Exhibition Hub Arts Center in Doraville, 5660 Buford Highway.

The Fans Strike Back showcases more than 600 unique “Star Wars” collectable items including life-size figures, models, one-of-a-kind sculptures, figurines, photos, posters and costumes from all eras of the space opera.

And, yes, there will be a gift shop.

