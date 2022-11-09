Chris Stapleton, picture by Becky Fluke. Billy Joel, picture by Myrna Suárez.

Billy Joel and Chris Stapleton are just a couple of the headliners at this weekend’s ATLive concert.

The two-night event takes place Nov. 11-12, with a classic lineup Friday night and a country sound on Saturday. Friday’s concert starts at 5:30 p.m. with Sheryl Crow, Lionel Richie, and ends with Joel.

Saturday starts at 5 p.m. with Katie Pruitt, Dwight Yoakam, Miranda Lambert, and ends with Stapleton.

Both concerts take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Tickets for one or both nights can be purchased online.