Raissa Kengne (Courtesy APD)

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the woman who shot and killed two men and wounded a third in Midtown over the summer has been indicted for murder by a Fulton County grand jury.

Raissa Kengne, 34, was charged with two counts of murder, two counts of felony murder, five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, one count of attempted burglary and one count of false imprisonment.

Atlanta Police said Kengne targeted the victims, who were tied to a lawsuit she filed against a former employer and the property management company of her Midtown condo alleging they conspired to blacklist her from job opportunities and benefits.

Killed were Wesley Freeman, 41, her former supervisor at BDO USA LLP, a major Atlanta accounting firm where Kengne worked as an audit manager. He was shot at 1100 Peachtree St., where BDO USA has an office. Freeman was named in Kengne’s lawsuit, as was BDO USA.

Also killed was Michael Shinners, 60, at the 1280 West condominium building, where Kengne lived. Shinners was the building manager for Beacon Management Services, the property management company for 1280 West. Michael Horne, chief building engineer for Beacon Management Services, was seriously wounded. Beacon Management Services was also named in the lawsuit.

Police said after committing those crimes, Kengne took a taxi to the Ansley Park home of her former attorney and apparently planned to commit another crime. Fortunately, the lawyer was not home.

Kengne was arrested at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport hours after the shootings occurred on Aug. 22 near Colony Square. The shootings spurred a massive police response from APD and several other local and federal agencies. Streets in busy Midtown were shut down and police ordered lockdowns at schools, businesses, and residential buildings in the area.