Brookhaven has closed the Peachtree Creek Greenway and is advising residents to exercise caution ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole.

“At this time while we are not expecting sustained hurricane-strength winds, we are expecting gusts that could reach as high as 40 miles per hour, and two inches of rain within the next day or two,” said the City’s Emergency Management Supervisor Sgt. Matthew Murray in a press release. “The forecast calls for high wind and rain by 8 p.m. today and continuing in this area for about 24 hours. As always, conditions can change and deteriorate rapidly, and residents should stay informed of the latest forecasts.”

Nicole hit Florida on Thursday as a Category 1 hurricane, but has since been downgraded to a Tropical Storm. At least two deaths in Florida have been attributed to the storm. Brookhaven is advising residents to prepare for possible impacts over the next 48 hours.

In the press release, Murray advises residents and businesses to review their emergency plans, using the following tools:

Purchase a NOAA weather radio for 24/7 severe weather watches and warnings, and make sure the batteries are working properly. Have cell phones and personal devices set for automatic alerts. More information about severe weather conditions can be found at the National Weather Service website at www.weather.gov/ffc/svrclimo.

Prepare a disaster plan that includes a family or business owner list of response actions like communication, sheltering and home electrical/utility protection procedures. More information regarding weather emergency preparedness information and a power outage map can be found at Georgia Power’s website at www.georgiapower.com/company/safety/outages-and-stormcenter/prepare-before-storm.html

A good kit should contain a minimum of a 72-hour supply of food and water, first aid kit that includes prescription medicines, extra clothing/blankets, important documents and eating utensils with paper cups and plates. More information about home emergency supply kits can be found at the Department of Homeland Security website at www.ready.gov/build-a-kit.