Israel Hernandez and his daughter, Alexis Hernandez, started Flaco’s Tacos Catering in 2020. Together, the two create authentic Mexican dishes that stay close to their roots.
This week, the two have shared their aguachiles recipe. Originally invented in Sinaloa, Mexico, aguachiles have become an essential part of traditional Mexican cuisine, according to Alexis. The dish is similar to ceviche, with a couple of unique twists.
Flaco’s Tacos Aguachiles
Ingredients:
• 2 lbs. head-off shrimp
• 10 limes
• 1 avocado
• 1 cilantro bunch
• 1⁄2 red onion
• 1 cucumber
• 1-3 chiles (habanero/serrano/jalapeno)
• salt/pepper
• 1⁄4 cup of water
• Tortilla chips/saltine crackers
Directions:
- Devein your shrimp and cut butterfly style
- Cut 5 limes and squeeze onto your shrimp so they’re fully submerged for 25-30 mins
- Peel your cucumber and slice it up along with your onion; also grab a few pieces of cilantro and put it to the side for step 6
- Blend together the remainder of the cilantro, a few slices of cucumber, 1-3 chiles (depending on how spicy you’d like it) and lime juice from all 5 remaining limes with 1⁄4 cup of water
- Pour the blended salsa over your shrimp (after 25-30 mins) and add salt/pepper to your liking
- Decorate your dish with sliced avocado, cucumbers, onions and cilantro then serve with chips/crackers and enjoy!