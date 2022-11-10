Try your hand at this delicious Mexican recipe at home!

Israel Hernandez and his daughter, Alexis Hernandez, started Flaco’s Tacos Catering in 2020. Together, the two create authentic Mexican dishes that stay close to their roots.

This week, the two have shared their aguachiles recipe. Originally invented in Sinaloa, Mexico, aguachiles have become an essential part of traditional Mexican cuisine, according to Alexis. The dish is similar to ceviche, with a couple of unique twists.

Flaco’s Tacos delivers fresh dishes all around the metro Atlanta area. For more information about catering services, those interested can contact 678-799-2301.

Flaco’s Tacos Aguachiles

Ingredients:

• 2 lbs. head-off shrimp

• 10 limes

• 1 avocado

• 1 cilantro bunch

• 1⁄2 red onion

• 1 cucumber

• 1-3 chiles (habanero/serrano/jalapeno)

• salt/pepper

• 1⁄4 cup of water

• Tortilla chips/saltine crackers

Directions: