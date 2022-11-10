Ian’s Friends Foundation (IFF), an Atlanta-based philanthropic organization that supports pediatric brain tumor research, is hosting its 15th Annual Evening of Inspiration Gala on Sat., Nov. 12, 2022.

The fundraising event — which will be taking place at the Hotel Intercontinental, located in Atlanta, Georgia — will bring together guests for a night of auctions and raising funds for pediatric brain tumor research.

The event will be honoring Ian Yagoda, a senior in high school who was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor at the age of two.

L to R: Phil Yagoda, Cheryl Yagoda, and Ian Yagoda. (Photo provided by IFF)

Ian is the son of the foundation’s founders, Phil and Cheryl Yagoda. Phil and Cheryl say that they started Ian’s Friends Foundation back in 2006 when they noticed a lack of pediatric research that was available for their son and the thousands of other children that are living with brain tumors.

The organization’s mission is to find a cure for pediatric brain tumors by funding therapies and research labs around the world. Since 2006, the organization has raised over $15 million to fund a total of 28 research projects.

“We made it our mission to prioritize pediatric brain tumor research and help spread awareness of this disease,” said Phil Yagoda. “For us, it is a labor of love and a mission that is close to our hearts. At the end of the day, the greatest gift you can give to a parent is the life of their child.”

Grace Wethor (Photo provided by IFF)

Also in attendance at the event is Grace Wethor, who will be guest speaking. Wethor is an award-winning actress, director, best-selling author, and brain cancer legislation advocate.

Wethor was diagnosed with an untreatable brain tumor at the age of 13. The actress now uses her passions to try and encourage others to pursue their dreams, despite any illnesses or circumstances they may face.

IFF says that it expects around 600 guests to be in attendance for the gala, making it the organization’s largest fundraising event.

To find out more about the Evening of Inspiration Gala, click here.

To bid on auction items benefiting IFF click here.

To learn more about Ian’s Friends Foundation and its cause, click this link.