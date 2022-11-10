Maria Croley Madden, new head of school at St. Martin’s.

St. Martin’s Episcopal School has named a new head of school.

Maria Croley Madden, who previously served in leadership positions at The Lovett School, will begin at St. Martin’s next year, according to a press release. Madden will finish out the school year at her current school, Heathwood Hall Episcopal School in Columbia, S.C., and start at St. Martin’s on July 1, 2023.

“We are thrilled to welcome Maria back to Atlanta,” says St. Martin’s Board of Trustees Chair Shara Sanders in the release. “She is a natural leader who will build community and relationships with St. Martin’s students, teachers, and parents. Her positive energy, strong communication skills, and her expertise in strategic thinking will lead St. Martin’s into a new era.”

Before she worked at Heathwood Hall, Madden spent 13 years at The Lovett School as middle school assistant director, dean of student life, world language teacher and coach. Before Lovett, she worked at The Walker School, where she also was a student.

“I look forward to joining the St. Martin’s community as head of school in July,” Madden said in the release. “I strongly value the faith and immeasurable impact an Episcopal school provides students, their families, and the faculty, and I look forward to continuing and improving upon the strong reputation St. Martin’s has earned in the Atlanta independent school community.”