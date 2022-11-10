Coffee and pastries from Vietvana Coffee House. Vietvana Founders Khanh Dang and Dinh Tran.

VIỆTVANA Phở Noodle House will open on Nov. 18 under a new name.

The Vietnamese restaurant, located at Square on Fifth at 848 Spring Street NW, is planning to rebrand its Midtown location under the name VIỆTVANA Coffee House, according to a press release. The company has plans to grow this cafe concept into multiple locations across the metro Atlanta area and the southeast.

The coffee house will offer a more cafe-style experience with a simpler menu, with grab-and-go baked goods, boba tea and coffee for purchase. However, patrons who love the noodle dishes and banh mi from the old VIỆTVANA will still be able to purchase some old favorites.

“Our customers love the menu so much,” said Khanh Dang, who is one part of the husband and wife team who founded VIỆTVANA, in the release. “We wanted to continue with the simpler menu and add Vietnamese pastries to our offerings.”

The original VIỆTVANA location opened in 2020 and made it through the COVID-19 pandemic. The franchisees for this new concept are Tuan “Justin” Le and Nam Nguyen. Le attended Georgia State University and Nguyen attended Georgia Perimeter. The two met working at Lee’s Bakery on Buford Highway.

“We’re excited about the VIỆTVANA concept now because we love the food and the mission, and we see so much opportunity for growth,” Le said. Nguyen added that they hope the new concept will be popular amongst Georgia Tech students and Tech Square and Midtown workers and residents.

VIỆTVANA’s menu comes from co-founder Dinh Tran, who creates the recipes with his mother. Tran said that the pastries and dishes at VIỆTVANA will be made with the highest quality ingredients, with special attention to flavor and authenticity. The restaurant’s suppliers are almost entirely Georgia-based.

“We know exactly where all of our ingredients come from, including the beef, chicken and vegetables that go into our phở broth,” Tran said in the release. “We’re proud to support local Georgia farmers.”



VIỆTVANA Coffee House will open on Nov. 18. Hours will be Monday-Sunday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. More information can be found online.