Atlanta Police have arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting of a man at the AMLI Lenox apartments in Buckhead on Nov. 10.

Xavier Frison was arrested on the scene and has been charged with murder in the shooting. He was taken to the Fulton County Jail. APD said a preliminary investigation indicated the shooting resulted from an “ongoing dispute between known parties.”

Police have not released the name of the victim.

APD said they responded to a person shot call about 4:41 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, at 3478 Lakeside Dr. NE, where AMLI Lenox apartments are located. They found a man who had been shot and was transported to a hospital in critical condition. He died at the hospital.

This story has been updated with the name of the suspect.