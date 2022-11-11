Midtown Alliance is conducting a study of 17th Street between the Peachtree Street intersection and Market Street intersection in Atlantic Station, including the 17th Street Bridge.
The session will be held from 4:30-6:30 p.m .at Center Stage, 1374 West Peachtree St.
The 17th Street Corridor Enhancements study will assess all existing and possible modes along the corridor, including the bus-only lanes, pedestrian accommodations, micromobility, and vehicular needs.
Another component will be creating a high-quality east/west bicycle connection in the north end of the Midtown district.
The goals for the Project include:
- Upgrading and extending the existing bicycle infrastructure to seamlessly connect to existing and future bicycle facilities and to provide a safer and more comfortable riding experience.
- Optimizing and improving the transit infrastructure to encourage greater use of transit while balancing the needs of other modes along the corridor.
- Improving the safety of the corridor for all users.
- Creating a more attractive, inviting, and “green” corridor.
The Study will develop a preferred bike lane facility; propose design features that will enhance the safety and visibility of micromobility users and facilitate slower vehicular travel speeds; assess the needs of transit users along the corridor and implement appropriate transit infrastructure, and identify pedestrian improvements for implementation.