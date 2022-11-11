Jackalope brings new ‘chaos cooking’ dishes to the scene this Friday and Saturday at Boggs, including Brazilian Stroganoff (pictured) and beef birria eggrolls

On the Punk Foodie Underground Dining Calendar this weekend, you will find a total of 107 (and counting) underground dining events with 68 ITP and 39 OTP. You can also break down pop-ups by region: Decatur Area, West End Area, West Midtown Area and Various ITP. For OTP, see East & Northeast, Way Northeast, West & Northwest & South.

Weekend Pop-Up Highlights

Pre-orders and no orders: 

Industry News: 

THE DEETS

FRIDAY

Oakhurst: Tony’s (Chicago Dogs)

3:00pm | Sceptre Brewing Arts

West End: Heaps (meat pies, fish & chips & comfort), Jackalope (Asian fusion)

5:00pm – 9:00pm | Boggs Social & Supply

Decatur: HD Prep (healthy & delicious)

6:00pm – 1:00am | Brick Store Pub

SATURDAY

Oakhurst: Tony’s (Chicago Dogs)

12:00am – 12:00pm | Sceptre Brewing Arts

O4W: Ba + Mẹ. (Vietnamese)

9:00am – 2:00pm | Condesa Coffee

Decatur: MASA Romanian cuisine (Romanian)

1:00pm – 7:00pm | Three Taverns Craft Brewery

West End: Jackalope (Asian fusion)

5:00pm | Boggs Social & Supply

Decatur: HD Prep (healthy & delicious)

6:00pm – 1:00am | Brick Store Pub

SUNDAY

Grant park: Ba + Mẹ. (Vietnamese)

11:00am – 8:00pm | Eventide Brewing

Oakhurst: Tony’s (Chicago Dogs)

12:00pm | Sceptre Brewing Arts

BuHi (ticketed)i: Kamayan (Filipino) + Bingo

1:00pm – 4:00pm | Kamayan ATL – Filipino Restaurant & Catering

Little Five Points: Brave Wojtek (Polish / Eastern European comfort food), tallboyatl (comfort food)

1:00pm – 6:00pm | The Star Community Bar

Decatur (ticketed): Adobo ATL with Three Lolas Kamayan style dinner

4:00pm | Adobo Kitchen

Sam Flemming | Punk Foodie

Sam Flemming is the founder of Punk Foodie, the love letter, fanzine, and directory newsletter and Instagram account for the Atlanta underground dining scene.