On the Punk Foodie Underground Dining Calendar this weekend, you will find a total of 107 (and counting) underground dining events with 68 ITP and 39 OTP. You can also break down pop-ups by region: Decatur Area, West End Area, West Midtown Area and Various ITP. For OTP, see East & Northeast, Way Northeast, West & Northwest & South.
Weekend Pop-Up Highlights
- Punk Food Powerhouse: @jackalopeatl may very well be the king of chaos cooking (aka Punk Food) with his mapo chili dog, soft shell bao and shishito pesto and Reuben okonomiyaki. This Friday and Saturday at @boggssocial he takes the chaos to a new level with two new dishes: beef birria eggrolls and Brazilian Stroganoff. Wowsers…we can’t wait. BTW, if these dishes sound rockin’ to you, read (and subscribe) to our weekly column on punk food here.
- New Dog In Town: @tonys_atl debuts on the scene with Chicago dogs and other Chicagoland eats all weekend at @sceptrebeer.
- Saturday Vietnamese Brunch: @bamepopup is popping up at @condesacoffee for Saturday brunch and @eventidebrewing on Sunday. Go ahead and pre-order the Cháo Gà Hột Vịt Bắc Thảo (chicken porridge with century egg). And tell us how it compares to Chinese rice porridge (粥) …’cause we are kinda curious.
- Romanian in Decatur: If you have a hankering for Romanian food, make your way to Decatur on Saturday when @masaromanianfood will be at @threetaverns with a full menu.
- HD Prep Beer Garden Takeover: @chef_jackson of HD Prep is taking over the garden at @brickstorepub in Decatur on Saturday night with an impressive pub food menu. And don’t forget their beer infused ice cream with flavors from @cultivation_brewery, @threetaverns and @roundtripbeer.
- Filipino Pop-Up – Option 1: For this ticketed event on Sunday, @kamayan_atl on Sunday is offering up complimentary unlimited arroz caldo, pancit noodles and salabat tea…and bingo! A portion of the proceeds go to help out PAWAG, whose mission is to provide assistance to battered/abused women and single mothers
- Filipino Pop-Up – Option 2: With another ticketed event on Sunday, @adobo.atl and @threelolasbakeshop will be serving up a “kamayan ‘eat with your hands’ dinner served family-style on banana leaves.
- Brave Wojtek and Tall Boy to the Rescue: Finally on Sunday, Polish American @bravewojtek and the eclectic @tallboyatl are doing their part to save @starcommunitybar from evil developers.
Pre-orders and no orders:
- Pre-Order Your Bento Box: @soupbelly_atl will be at @pontoonbrewing for the Pug Fest on the 19th with a pop-up menu. But if you want to pick up a bento box on that day, you gotta pre-order, like, right now ‘cause these will sell out.
- No Cheeseburger for You: @evergreenbutcherandbaker has some of the best cheeseburgers in town…but not this Sunday. They are closing early.
Industry News:
- Estrellita needs your help: Our favorite (and only) in-town Filipino restaurant @estrellitafilipino is facing some financial challenges. Let’s contribute to help them out.
- Chicken & Beer at BOK: Former pop-up @biteofkorea just got their liquor license and will now serve the gamut of Korean spirits.
- Mother’s Best Reaching for the Stars: @mothers.best has their eyes on a brick and mortar location…you wanna invest? They would like to hear from you.
THE DEETS
FRIDAY
Oakhurst: Tony’s (Chicago Dogs)
3:00pm | Sceptre Brewing Arts
West End: Heaps (meat pies, fish & chips & comfort), Jackalope (Asian fusion)
5:00pm – 9:00pm | Boggs Social & Supply
Decatur: HD Prep (healthy & delicious)
6:00pm – 1:00am | Brick Store Pub
SATURDAY
Oakhurst: Tony’s (Chicago Dogs)
12:00am – 12:00pm | Sceptre Brewing Arts
9:00am – 2:00pm | Condesa Coffee
Decatur: MASA Romanian cuisine (Romanian)
1:00pm – 7:00pm | Three Taverns Craft Brewery
West End: Jackalope (Asian fusion)
5:00pm | Boggs Social & Supply
Decatur: HD Prep (healthy & delicious)
6:00pm – 1:00am | Brick Store Pub
SUNDAY
Grant park: Ba + Mẹ. (Vietnamese)
11:00am – 8:00pm | Eventide Brewing
Oakhurst: Tony’s (Chicago Dogs)
12:00pm | Sceptre Brewing Arts
BuHi (ticketed)i: Kamayan (Filipino) + Bingo
1:00pm – 4:00pm | Kamayan ATL – Filipino Restaurant & Catering
Little Five Points: Brave Wojtek (Polish / Eastern European comfort food), tallboyatl (comfort food)
1:00pm – 6:00pm | The Star Community Bar
Decatur (ticketed): Adobo ATL with Three Lolas Kamayan style dinner
4:00pm | Adobo Kitchen